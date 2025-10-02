Kreg Presents the Rebel

Kreg Tool introduces the Rebel 20-volt Ionic Drive Pocket-Hole Joiner, a cordless joinery tool powered by the company’s new Blue Ion battery platform.

“Featuring an integrated drill and jig in one compact, cordless powerhouse, the Kreg Rebel makes pocket-hole joinery faster, easier, and more portable than ever,” the company explained.

Kreg is also expanding into power tools with the 20-volt Iconic Drive lineup that includes a barrel-grip jigsaw, drill/driver, circular saws, and more.

“These tools are purpose-built with features that woodworkers actually need, like thinner kerf blades, anti-vibration designs, and enhanced cutline visibility," the company added.