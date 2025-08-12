Kreg is entering the Power Tool Market

“Beginning this month, Kreg is launching a campaign to introduce the Ionic Drive 20-volt power tool platform and Blue Ion battery technology. This exciting evolution of the company’s offerings delivers an optimal balance of power, precision, and portability,” the company said in a statement.

“A total of 23 SKUs will go on sale October 1, 2025, including core and specialty woodworking tools, all designed to help makers bring their ideas to life with more freedom and fewer limitations. Additional tools and accessories will follow as Kreg continues to aggressively develop and expand the platform over the coming months.”