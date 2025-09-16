KBIS Issues Call for Presenters

The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is seeking qualified presenters for its 2026 show, scheduled for Feb. 17-19, in Orlando, Fla.

“KBIS is once again issuing an open call for presenters on the NextStage and the Luxury Lounge, the show floor’s hubs for dynamic discussions that inspire the industry,” the National Kitchen & Bath Association, which owns KBIS, said in a statement.

“Across three days of engaging keynotes candid conversations, and lively panels, NextStage and Luxury Lounge bring together influential voices from every corner of the architecture and design world.”

KBIS is looking for experts on the topics of design inspiration, business trends, luxury trends, sustainability, technology, and wellness.