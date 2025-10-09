Jon Cerio Honored by Harbor Freight Tools for Schools

Jon Cerio, ACE Academy Instructor at Gov. John R. Rogers High School in Puyallup, Wash., was honored with the 2025 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools (HFTS) Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Cerio, a long-time EDUcation member and accredited skill evaluator of the Woodwork Career Alliance of North America (WCA), was among 25 high school skilled trades educators to be recognized in Harbor Freight Tools for Schools’ annual awards program. As a result, the RHS Trades program earned a $35,000 prize and an additional $15,000 went to Cerio.

Cerio is the third instructor from a WCA EDUcation school to win the prestigious award in the past four years, joining Staci Sievert of Seymour High School, Seymour, Wisconsin, and John Stearns of Amity High School, Amity, Oregon, who won the award in 2021 and 2024 respectively.