IWF is Adding a Show in Texas

IWF describes IWF West “as a three-day trade show built to serve both the burgeoning southwestern U.S. marketplace and IWF’s large national customer base. The new show, which will include a broad selection of educational and social/networking events echoing the Atlanta Conference programming, will bring the best of the Atlanta product mix together with manufacturers making their IWF debut. But the San Antonio event will also deliver its own unique blend of features and focus, separate and apart from Atlanta.