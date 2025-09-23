IWF is Adding a Show in Texas

The International Woodworking Fair (IWF) Atlanta will produce a new trade show and conference, IWF West, debuting Aug. 25-27, 2027, in San Antonio, Texas.
IWF describes IWF West “as a three-day trade show built to serve both the burgeoning southwestern U.S. marketplace and IWF’s large national customer base. The new show, which will include a broad selection of educational and social/networking events echoing the Atlanta Conference programming, will bring the best of the Atlanta product mix together with manufacturers making their IWF debut. But the San Antonio event will also deliver its own unique blend of features and focus, separate and apart from Atlanta.
“IWF West is created largely in response to growing exhibitor and attendee customer demand for a new trade show experience timed between the biennial IWF Atlanta stagings and sited in a major southwestern city central to Sunbelt business.”
The new IWF West and IWF Atlanta are sponsored by the Wood Industry Association (WIA). Both IWF Atlanta and IWF West are produced and managed by Atlanta-based IWF.