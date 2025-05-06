SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
ISFD Expands Innovation+Design Competition

The Designer-Maker section of the Innovation+Design (I+D) competition, organized by the Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD), has been expanded to include 16 new subcategories. The competition is open for entries…

Woodshop News Staff

The Designer-Maker section of the Innovation+Design (I+D) competition, organized by the Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD), has been expanded to include 16 new subcategories. The competition is open for entries through July 31 and winners will be announced at the Pinnacle Awards Gala on Oct. 27 during the Fall High Point Market.

“The home furnishings arena is constantly changing and evolving,” stated David Blair, ISFD’s executive director. “To stay on top of the trends, we continually evaluate what is occurring in the marketplace and the value of winning a Pinnacle Award. This year, we expanded the Designer-Maker section of the Pinnacle Awards to include new subcategories to support more artisan makers who create one-of-a-kind masterpieces. We also added the Biophilic Design in Wood category, recognizing the natural elements present in the designs. And last year, we added the Finishing Category, another important design element. These additions will allow more artisans to present their work to, and network with, the large High Point Market audience.”

The expanded Designer-Maker subcategories include Accessories, Bedroom, Dining, Finishings,  Home Textiles Woven, Occasional Storage, Occasional Tables, Outdoor, Upholstered Seating, Wall Décor, and Youth.

Learn more at isfd.org.

