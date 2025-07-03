Hettich America merges with FGV America

Hettich America has announced the closing of its acquisition of fellow hardware giant, FGV America.



“The merger represents a key milestone in both companies’ shared strategy to strengthen market presence and exposure across the competitive North America market,” Hettich said in a statement. “With aligned values, long-term vision, and deep industry expertise, the merger brings together two family-owned businesses with over 200 years of combined experience, signifying a profound and future-focused partnership built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing the furniture fittings industry.”



“Hettich and FGV are the perfect match in the functional hardware industry,” added Matthias Bertl, CEO of Hettich America. “With this new partnership, clients of both brands will benefit from our different value propositions and efficiencies in our operations, ensuring reliability in the current volatile market.”