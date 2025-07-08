Hettich America Appoints Matthias Bertl as New CEO

Hettich America, a hardware manufacturer, announces the appointment of Matthias Bertl as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“With nearly two decades of experience, Bertl brings a unique blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep product knowledge to the role,” the company said in a statement. “Following positions in Brand Management at Blum Southeast Asia and as Head of Procurement Asia at ING Bank N.V., Bertl joined the Hettich Group in 2018. Since then, he has held global leadership roles across Asia, most recently serving as Managing Director of Hettich Singapore, Hettich Indonesia, and Hettich Vietnam.