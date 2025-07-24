Harvey Industries Unveils Five New Products at AWFS

Harvey Industries International presented five cutting-edge products at the 2025 AWFS Fair in Las Vegas. The new prototypes were introduced by company Founder/CEO Jack Xu.

“It is exciting to continue to deliver innovative tools to the market as we continue our goal of redefining precision, efficiency, and intelligence across the woodworking industry,” said Xu.

The five new products include:

G700Pro Dust Processor - A smart dust collection system with a rear-mounted blower that creates a negative-pressure environment for leak-free dust containment and a single-chamber dust bin for faster, cleaner disposal.

Baby Gyro Air G-200H Vacuum Dust Processor – Features include Harvey’s proprietary Gyro Air technology and 7" touchscreen for real-time system monitoring.

Big Eye Position Manager – A digital fence positioning indication and calibration system for table saws. “Combining vision recognition, real-time blade angle measurement, and automated bevel cut compensation, it brings intelligent control to even the most complex setups. A built-in camera and smart display provide visual fence positioning with auto-switching between high and low modes, eliminating the need for recalibration. Additionally, its Bluetooth-enabled inclinometer delivers continuous blade tilt feedback," the company explained.

Bridge City HP-8v2 Mini Block Plane – A new take on a woodworking classic.