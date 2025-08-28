Hardwoods Opens New Distribution Center in Stockton, Calif.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility is a state-of-the-art hub designed to serve customers better than ever by merging operations from the former Livermore, Modesto, and Rancho Cordova locations, the company said in a statement.

“We’re very excited to open this new regional hub in Stockton,” said Nick Smith, Regional Vice President of Hardwoods West. “This new location will allow us to serve our existing customers with greater efficiency, expand our product offering, provide an enhanced will call experience, and explore new material handling technology. It represents our continued commitment to the Northern California market and is another piece of our long-term growth strategy across the west.”