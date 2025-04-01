Hands-On Short Course for Kiln Operators at N.C. State

North Carolina State University’s Wood Product Extension will present the 54th annual Dry Kiln Operator’s Short Course on June 3-6 at the Hodges Wood Products Lab in Raleigh, N.C.

“This short course will provide practical knowledge about how lumber is effectively kiln dried and scientific background on related wood properties and processes,” according to the course description.

“It will have value for the beginner as well as experienced kiln operators and supervisors, sales, and marketing personnel.

“Instruction, by university faculty and industry experts, will be both in the classroom and through hands-on lab exercises using our 1,000-bf steam-heated dry kiln. This is a 'hands-on' course where you will learn by hearing, seeing, and most importantly, by doing!”