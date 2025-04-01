SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Hands-On Short Course for Kiln Operators at N.C. State

North Carolina State University’s Wood Product Extension will present the 54th annual Dry Kiln Operator’s Short Course on June 3-6 at the Hodges Wood Products Lab in Raleigh, N.C. “This…

Woodshop News Staff

North Carolina State University’s Wood Product Extension will present the 54th annual Dry Kiln Operator’s Short Course on June 3-6 at the Hodges Wood Products Lab in Raleigh, N.C.

“This short course will provide practical knowledge about how lumber is effectively kiln dried and scientific background on related wood properties and processes,” according to the course description.

“It will have value for the beginner as well as experienced kiln operators and supervisors, sales, and marketing personnel.

“Instruction, by university faculty and industry experts, will be both in the classroom and through hands-on lab exercises using our 1,000-bf steam-heated dry kiln. This is a 'hands-on' course where you will learn by hearing, seeing, and most importantly, by doing!”

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
Related Stories
New Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Staff
Walmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane Dryer
NewsWalmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane DryerWoodshop News Staff
New Rolling Drawer Tool Box from Milwaukee
NewsNew Rolling Drawer Tool Box from MilwaukeeWoodshop News Staff
Osborne Features Pearl & Bead Molding
NewsOsborne Features Pearl & Bead MoldingWoodshop News Staff
New Decorative Panels from Castlewood
NewsNew Decorative Panels from CastlewoodWoodshop News Staff
New Battery/Charger from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Battery/Charger from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Staff

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;