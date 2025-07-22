Häfele to Showcase Innovations at AWFS 2025

Häfele America, a provider of interior fittings, hardware, lighting, and organizational solutions, is set to make a powerful impression at the 2025 Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers Fair (AWFS) in Las Vegas, which starts today.

"With an expansive booth dedicated to redefining modern woodworking, cabinetry, and interior solutions, Häfele's presence will showcase the brand's continued commitment to ergonomic design, efficiency, and customization,” the company said in a statement.

“At the forefront is Axilo, Häfele’s revolutionary cabinet leveling system, which combines comfort and precision for installers. Its ergonomic design eliminates the need to bend or crawl, and tool options adapt to virtually any space or angle, even hard-to-reach base units.

“Another standout innovation is the Ixconnect Universal Connector 16/64, a patented, all-purpose fitting ideal for a wide range of applications, from shopfitting to interior design. Users can achieve multiple angles, tool-free assembly, and versatile applications with one simple connector, reducing complexity and inventory needs.