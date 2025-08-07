Häfele set to Illuminate U.S. Design Projects with Lighting Solutions

Häfele is demonstrating how designers can elevate their projects by incorporating lighting into cabinetry, furniture, backlighting for walls and ceiling coves, textiles, and more, using the company’s range of lighting solutions.

“We are very proud of the new Häfele Lighting sub-brand as an acknowledgement of our continued commitment to developing the highest quality and easiest to install lighting options available for our customers,” said Jeff O'Sullivan, Director of Marketing of Häfele America Co., in a statement.

“Lighting was once considered only an add-on luxury option. When a customer invests in a new kitchen, closet, or home remodel, they now expect it to be fully illuminated. Lighting is now a must-do table stake expectation amonghomeowners. The good news is that adding Häfele Lighting to a design is the simplest way to effectively increase the value of your project.”

As wellness continues to play a key role in modern home design, the company has invested in developing adaptive lighting solutions. Designed to enhance mood, support natural circadian rhythms, and provide a fully customizable, health-conscious lighting experience, Häfele’s adaptive lighting systems enable dynamic, personalized atmospheres, the company said.