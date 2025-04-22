Grizzly Industrial Names New President

Grizzly Industrial, a leading provider of woodworking and metalworking machinery and tools, announces that Shabir Balolia will assume the role of President, effective March 31. Balolia is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and son of company founder and Chief Executive Officer Shiraz Balolia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shabir Balolia as the new President of Grizzly Industrial," Shiraz Balolia said in a statement. "Shabir's deep understanding of our company, our customers, and the industry, combined with his proven leadership as COO, makes him the ideal person to lead Grizzly into the future. He embodies the same passion for quality and customer satisfaction that has driven our success since day one."

Shabir Balolia brings a wealth of experience to the role, having grown up within the company and served in various key positions. As COO, he was instrumental in overseeing a period of company process modernization, product development, sourcing and strengthening relationships with key suppliers. His leadership in these areas demonstrates his ability to drive innovation and operational excellence. His intimate knowledge of Grizzly's product line and customer base, cultivated through years of hands-on experience, ensures a seamless transition and continued commitment to the company's core values, according to Grizzly.