Grizzly Industrial Launches New Line of HEPA Cyclone Dust Collectors

Grizzly Industrial introduces a new line of two-stage Quiet Series HEPA cyclone dust collectors featuring Growl-Tech technology that modernizes and improves routine dust collector maintenance for enhanced shop productivity. The…

Woodshop News Staff

Grizzly Industrial introduces a new line of two-stage Quiet Series HEPA cyclone dust collectors featuring Growl-Tech technology that modernizes and improves routine dust collector maintenance for enhanced shop productivity.

The collection process starts by using cyclonic airflow to direct large particles to a quick-release collection drum for easy disposal. For the second step the dust collectors filter out fine sawdust using MERV-17 HEPA filters that minimize debris and improve shop air quality, the company explains.

A pressure gauge, filter status indicators, automatic filter cleaner, and full-drum indicator with automatic shutoff are custom Growl-Tech components that ensure these dust collectors are always running smoothly.

"These new dust collectors have been several years in the making. We wanted to create high-end, roll-a-round HEPA cyclone dust collectors with all the latest technology and features, and these new models exceed our expectations," said Product Manager Pat Raynor.

For pricing and more product information, visit grizzly.com.

Woodshop News Staff
