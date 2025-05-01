Grizzly Industrial Launches New Line of HEPA Cyclone Dust Collectors

Grizzly Industrial introduces a new line of two-stage Quiet Series HEPA cyclone dust collectors featuring Growl-Tech technology that modernizes and improves routine dust collector maintenance for enhanced shop productivity.

The collection process starts by using cyclonic airflow to direct large particles to a quick-release collection drum for easy disposal. For the second step the dust collectors filter out fine sawdust using MERV-17 HEPA filters that minimize debris and improve shop air quality, the company explains.

A pressure gauge, filter status indicators, automatic filter cleaner, and full-drum indicator with automatic shutoff are custom Growl-Tech components that ensure these dust collectors are always running smoothly.

"These new dust collectors have been several years in the making. We wanted to create high-end, roll-a-round HEPA cyclone dust collectors with all the latest technology and features, and these new models exceed our expectations," said Product Manager Pat Raynor.