Grizzly adds new Horizontal Cyclone Dust Collector

Grizzly Industrial presents its latest dust collector, the G0991 Quiet Series Horizontal Cyclone, a compact and mobile solution for eliminating dust and debris in woodworking shops.



The collector combines powerful 1-micron filtration with a unique horizontal design and lockable casters, offering unparalleled versatility and convenience for both point-of-use and permanent installations, the company said.



“Grizzly is addressing the need for versatile and high-performing horizontal dust collection with the introduction of the G0991. This collector is engineered for quiet operation and exceptional efficiency, offering features designed to significantly enhance dust management,” said Pat Raynor, Grizzly Industrial’s Product Manager.



Learn more at grizzly.com.