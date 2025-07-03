SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Grizzly adds new Horizontal Cyclone Dust Collector

Grizzly Industrial presents its latest dust collector, the G0991 Quiet Series Horizontal Cyclone, a compact and mobile solution for eliminating dust and debris in woodworking shops. The collector combines powerful…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial presents its latest dust collector, the G0991 Quiet Series Horizontal Cyclone, a compact and mobile solution for eliminating dust and debris in woodworking shops.

The collector combines powerful 1-micron filtration with a unique horizontal design and lockable casters, offering unparalleled versatility and convenience for both point-of-use and permanent installations, the company said.

“Grizzly is addressing the need for versatile and high-performing horizontal dust collection with the introduction of the G0991. This collector is engineered for quiet operation and exceptional efficiency, offering features designed to significantly enhance dust management,” said   Pat Raynor, Grizzly Industrial’s Product Manager.

Learn more at grizzly.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;