Grass Celebrates its Domestic Manufacturing and Innovation

Grass America is showcasing its commitment to American manufacturing and innovation through its flagship products: TEC Soft-Close Hinges, Zargen Drawer Systems, and Epoxy Roller Slides.

“TEC Soft-Close Hinges are manufactured domestically, ensuring rapid adaptability to market demand while maintaining rigorous quality standards,” the company explained. “These hinges feature a patented soft-close mechanism for smooth and silent cabinet door operation, coupled with versatile overlay options and easy three-way adjustment. By producing TEC hinges in the U.S., Grass America guarantees shorter lead times and superior craftsmanship that meets the needs of both residential and commercial applications.

“The Zargen Drawer System reflects Grass America's commitment to innovation and efficiency. Designed for rapid assembly using proprietary GRASS PRO1 and ZRam machinery developed through domestic research and development efforts, Zargen drawers offer sleek design paired with full-extension functionality and soft-close features. This robust system ensures long-lasting performance while simplifying fabrication processes for manufacturers—a testament to Grass America's dedication to supporting its customers with cutting-edge solutions.

“Grass America's Epoxy Roller Slides further demonstrate the advantages of domestic production. Made from stronger U.S.-sourced steel and heavier gauge materials than imported alternatives, these slides are engineered to deliver exceptional durability even under heavy loads. Epoxy slides are proven for stock cabinetry and trusted by large OEMs alike. Grass America’s roller slides elevate this category with unmatched reliability and smooth operation, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to quality at every price point.”