Fresh Wood Winners Announced

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) has announced the winners of its 2025 Fresh Wood student woodworking competition in Las Vegas.

“Spanning the nation and over 16 woodworking programs, the Fresh Wood competition brings together high school and post-secondary students up to 35 years old together to showcase the latest talent in woodworking,” the AWFS explained.

Most categories of the Fresh Wood competition are sorted by student education level — high school and post-secondary — and are judged in one of five categories.

All students are judged on the following criteria: innovation, craftsmanship, functionality, construction techniques, and aesthetics by industry professionals.

The winners of the Fresh Wood competition are awarded cash prizes, and some get free software from this year’s sponsor, KCD Software.

Tables

High School — First: Jacob Hamblin, Corner Canyon High School; Second: Jackson Jensen , Corner Canyon High School; Honorable Mention: Junebug Brown, Decatur High School.

Post-Secondary — First: Wesley Terrell, Center for Furniture Craftsmanship; Second: Sarah Kane , Vermont Woodworking School.

Case Goods

High School — First : Gavin Richards, Fremont Public High School; Second: Damian Sanchez , Oceanside High School.

Post-Secondary — First: Eliot Childress , Center for Furniture Craftsmanship; Second: Audrey Kasinger, Center for Furniture Craftsmanship.

Open

High School — First: Ashton Anderson, Mustang High School; Second: Porter Avery, Tooele High School; Honorable Mention: Brock Sorenson, Corner Canyon High School.

Post-Secondary — First: Eliot Childress, Center for Furniture Craftsmanship; Second: Audrey Kasinger, Center for Furniture Craftsmanship.

Seating

Post-Secondary — First: Matthew McDermott , Center for Furniture Craftsmanship; Second: Dustin Grant, Utah Valley University.

Design for Production

Overall — First: Ky Frederick, Lincoln East High School; Second: Aidan Layng , Center for Furniture Craftsmanship; Honorable Mention: Tyler Harris, Lincoln East High School.

People’s Choice : Dustin Grant, Utah Valley University.