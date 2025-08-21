Four Students Win Scholarships from CMA

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Scholarship Program, an initiative designed to support the next generation of woodworking professionals. Each recipient received $1,000 to further their endeavors in woodworking, cabinetry, or related skilled trades.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Austin Alexander of Iberia High School (nominated by Mikey Patro, M.R. Patro & Sons Cabinetry & Millwork); Holden Bowersock of Wapakoneta High School (nominated by Jeremy Bowersock, Old West Woods); Gurdeep Singh of Portage Northern School (nominated by Hans Parker, Board Foot Co.), and Logan Torrent of Grand Rapids High School (nominated by Randy Niewind, Randy’s Cabinets and Woodworks).

“These students exemplify the talent and passion we need in our industry,” said Amanda Conger, Executive Director of the CMA. “We are honored to play a role in supporting their future careers.”

The CMA Scholarship Fund is made possible through generous contributions from member companies, industry partners, and individuals who believe in strengthening the woodworking workforce. Donations are accepted year-round, and every dollar goes directly to student scholarships, according to the CMA.