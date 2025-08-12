Felder adds to Visionary Award Count

The Felder Group is a three-time winner of the AWFS Visionary Award following this year’s top entry in the Machinery Over $50,000 category for its new Format4 tempora edgebander.

In 2023, Felder won for its glueBox technology on the tempora edgebanders and its Preventive Contact System (PCS) on sliding table saws.

“This year, the new tempora edgebander was a showstopper. Thanks to our team, our R&D innovators, our knowledgeable product specialists, and our efficient logistics crew, all of whom played vital roles in achieving this success. This innovative machine was recognized for its comprehensive edge processing, combining durability, precision, and efficiency to ensure maximum performance,” the company said in a statement.

"We are grateful to have won another award this year, however, our primary focus is not on winning any awards but rather on bringing solutions to the American market,” added CEO Ruan du Toit. “We aim to address the challenges faced by many woodworking businesses through our high-quality machinery and service. Thank you to our dedicated team and our loyal customers."