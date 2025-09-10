Essential jobsite tools

The list includes a new toolbox, moisture meter, cordless and pneumatic tools, compressors, and more

Woodshop owners know that the most important tool on a jobsite is common sense, followed of course by training and experience. Next up would be a package of basics such as a drill with the right bits, level, stud finder, hammer, tape measure, pencil, some shims and lots of screws. That might be enough to get by on a simple job, but it’s going to be a long day if somebody must run back to the shop several times for other tools.

Depending on the job, experienced woodworkers also like to bring along a nail gun or pinner, impact driver, clamps, speed square, combo square, laser, chalk line, compass, nailset, portable table saw or track saw, miter saw, circular saw, and maybe an oscillating multitool. The tool kit usually includes a random orbit sander too, along with hole saws or Forstner bits, power plane, pry bar, utility knife, sawhorses, jig saw, belt sander, adjustable wrench, socket set, block plane, and lots of batteries and chargers.

Woodworkers who frequently install cabinets will have all of these items and more stored in a kit that is ready to go out the door. Less experienced artisans might spend half the morning loading the truck, and most of the evening unloading. So, a permanent toolbox saves a lot of time, and it adds jobsite security too if it can be locked. Over the past few years, many of the major tool manufacturers have created cart systems for exactly this purpose — storing and moving collections of tools.

A woodworker can set up a portable spray table anywhere for coating or touch-up, thanks to the new SprayTwirlyHD from Paintline. Among the new jobsite tools from DeWalt are fixed and sliding 12" battery powered miter saws that have great dust collection. Festool's new SYS-AIR is a compact, portable air filter that can scrub the air in a 600 square foot room up to three times an hour. For bits that get gummed up on the job, the eminently portable Bitwasher is a new option offered by the makers of the Shaper Origin. For cabinet installers and trim carpenters, Ridgid has added a new kit that includes a pancake compressor, hose and three guns. New one-handed 6" and 12" fast clamps from Rockler are ideal on the jobsite when there's nobody around to help hold things.

Makita’s new Maktrak rolling tool chest is exactly that (item T-90009 at makitatools.com). It’s a modular storage solution with a horizontal design to fit long tools. The 9" all-terrain wheels make it ideal for jobsite use.

Milwaukee Tool’s jobsite system is called Packout, and among the latest additions is a 242-piece rachet and socket set (item 48-22-9491 at milwaukeetool.com). It has 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" metric and SAE tools neatly stored in a four-drawer Packout toolbox. There’s also a new 98-piece set that comes in a low-profile Packout organizer with a see-through top.

SYS-AIR is the latest addition to Festool’s Systainer jobsite tool system (festoolusa.com). It’s a portable, two-speed air scrubber that captures airborne dust that other extraction may miss, helping to prevent it from settling on freshly-coated surfaces or newly installed counters and cabinets. The two-stage filter system weighs just 22 lbs., has a handy handle, includes an electrical outlet, and moves air at up to 400 CFM.

DeWalt's new 20-volt Max XR is a double-bevel sliding 12" miter saw (item DCS785 at dewalt.com) is compatible with the company’s entire range of 20-volt Max and FlexVolt batteries. It demonstrates just how far cordless technology has come, delivering up to 371 cuts in 3¼" MDF base molding and up to 153 cuts in pressure treated 4x4 timbers. It’s also a miter saw that can actually trap dust – up to 97 percent, according to DeWalt.

A new portable misting fan from Ryobi (FVF55K, ryobitools.com) is just the thing for hot summer days on the jobsite. The two-speed fan runs on an included 2Ah lithium battery that can also charge a phone in a pinch. The unit has a clamping base with a rotating head, and the two-ounce water tank is good for 90 minutes of misting. The fan will run for a stated seven hours on a charge.

While we’re talking about moisture, the new Orion 950 pinless wood moisture meter kit from Wagner Meters (wagnermeters.com) can be essential when working with framing lumber or solid hardwoods. It measures moisture content (MC) at 1/4" or 3/4" depths to cover a variety of wood thicknesses, and it has built-in temp and humidity sensors. Best of all, it automatically calculates the equilibrium moisture content, so it lets the woodworker know when the wood is stable in a given location. The 950 also calculates the ambient dewpoint and self-calibrates on the jobsite.

Handy helpers

Late last fall, Craftsman (craftsman.com, now part of Stanley Black & Decker) added several new additions to its V20 Brushless RP line of power tools including a drill/driver, hammer drill, impact driver, screwdriver, two-tool combo kit, and 4-1/2" circular saw. The saw's brushless motor delivers up to 4,500 rpm (before load), and it can cut 2x material at 90 degrees and 1x at 45 degrees. The auxiliary handle makes one-handed operation easier, and there’s a dust port up front.

A couple of new one-handed clamps from Rockler (rockler.com) are ideal for jobsite use as they let the woodworker use one hand to position parts and the other to apply pressure. These are medium-duty clamps and there’s both a 6" (item 75673) and 12" (76905) version. They can be reversed for spreading.

A somewhat similar new product from Irwin (irwintools.com), the Quick-Lift, is a small construction site jack that is designed to raise doors, cabinets and other heavy objects by up to 10”. It can handle loads up to 330 lbs. and is operated by a trigger squeeze. Irwin is also part of the Stanley B&D family of manufacturers.

The Panel Express from Saw Trax Mfg. (sawtrax.com) is a self-adjusting, all terrain, material handling cart that lets a single employee move large and cumbersome objects around a jobsite, such as full sheets of plywood, countertops and the like.

Need to touch up a few doors on the jobsite? PaintLine (paintline.com) has introduced a new foot-operated, portable spray table that can also handle heavy-duty work. The adjustable height table, called the SprayTwirlyHD, can be configured in several ways to paint anything from large cabinet doors and small panels to narrow drawer fronts and other small parts. The powder-coated table can be rotated with the operator’s foot, which leaves hands free for more important tasks. It has retractable arms and adjustable magnetic spikes to hold parts, and it can be assembled anywhere without tools.

Woodworkers who are tired of caked up router bits might be interested in a little device now being offered by Shaper, the manufacturers of Origin portable CNC system (which is also a superb jobsite tool — a smart router that follows a simple CAD program on the jobsite or in the woodshop to complete joinery, inlays and other high precision woodworking tasks). The new Bitwasher is about the size of a toaster, so it can be used in the shop or on the jobsite. It uses ultrasonic cleaning technology to restore bits in minutes. It won’t sharpen them, but it does get rid of the resin build-up.

Another high-tech jobsite tool, the SmartBench from Yeti (yetitool.com), is a complete 3-axis CNC that is now available in a small configuration. The new SmartBench Mini comes with a real-time spindle load display, and it can handle parts up to 49.2" x 49.2". For woodworkers not familiar with running a CNC, the company’s new console-based cutting app, ShapeCutter, has a walk-through job wizard that simplifies getting started.

The Panel Express from Saw Trax makes it easy to move large sheets. Senco has introduced a new generation of oil-free pneumatic jobsite tools that includes brad, staple, pin, finish and angle finish guns. The new Dust Deputy 2.5 Deluxe from Oneida Air Systems, shown with a standard shop vacuum, can capture jobsite fines. The SmartBench portable CNC from Yeti Tools is now available in a Mini version that can bring advanced machining to the jobsite. The new Quick-Lift from Irwin Tools is the perfect jobsite helper when casework, hardwood floors or doors need to be nudged a bit. Short enough to fit under the cargo cover on pickups, Makita's MAKTRAK rolling tool chest has special spots for batteries and chargers.

Beyond batteries

While cordless jobsite tools have stormed the market over the past few years, many craftsmen still prefer pneumatics for their power and reliability. Serving that need, Ridgid (ridged.com) has just added a new compressor kit for jobsite work. The 02106416B kit includes a six-gallon portable electric pancake air compressor with both 18- and 16-gauge brad nailers, a 16-gauge straight finish nailer, an 18-gauge finish stapler, and a 25-foot hose.

Over the past year, Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools (senco.com) has also invested in pneumatics with a new generation of finish and trim tools. The collection includes the BN31M1P 18-gauge brad nailer, the LS61H1P 18-gauge finish stapler, the TN11G1P 23-gauge pin nailer, the TN41P1P 16-gauge finish nailer, and the TN51P1P 15-gauge angled finish nailer. All five tools are also oil-less, eliminating the need for daily maintenance.

For builders who don’t just use 100 PSI tools, Max USA Corp. (maxusacorp.com) has introduced the new AKHL1320E compressor which can compress air down to 500 PSI for specialized tools that are used in metal and concrete work. The motor is designed to operate down to 25 degrees F, and its horizontal pistons create less vibration than a standard V-shaped compressor. It weighs about 40 lbs. and comes with two tanks.

While pneumatics rely on compressed air escaping in a controlled fashion, Oneida Air Systems (oneida-air.com) is at the other end of the pump. The manufacturer has just launched a new high-capacity Dust Deputy called the 2.5 Deluxe that is a small dust collector with high airflow. It has a cyclone design that captures up to 99.9 percent of fine dust and bulk debris and the 17-gallon kit comes with everything needed to set up superior dust collection in a small woodshop, or on a jobsite. It upgrades any make or model of shop vacuum that has 2.5" diameter hose fittings.