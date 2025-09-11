SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Elias Woodwork Introduces Lifetime Warranty

Elias Woodwork & Manufacturing Ltd., a manufacturer of cabinetry and components, announces the launch of a limited lifetime warranty on all of its manufactured products.

This new warranty underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to quality craftsmanship and long-term value, providing kitchen builders, remodelers, and industry professionals with added assurance when selecting cabinetry for their clients, the company said in a statement.

“We know that industry professionals rely on us to deliver products that not only look beautiful but perform for years to come,” added Jeremy Funk, the company’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “By offering a lifetime warranty, we’re reinforcing that commitment to quality and helping our customer partners stand out in today’s competitive market.”

Learn more at eliaswoodwork.com.

