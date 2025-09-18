SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
E-Z Lok Expands Line of Heat Stake Inserts

Woodshop News Editors

E-Z Lok, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, has expanded its E-Z Press line with stainless steel and brass inserts, and E-Z Sonic line with stainless steel inserts.

“These inserts are designed for post-molding installation in thermoplastic materials such as acrylic, polypropylene and PVC,” the company explained in a statement.

"Features include tapered or straight designs, installation with a heat drive or ultrasonic horn, superior torque and pull-out resistance, inch or metric threads, tapered design and single vane and straight design in flush or flanged configuration.”

Learn more at ezlok.com.

