SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

DOD adds Full-Size Rigid Panels

Designs of Distinction (DOD, a manufacturer of decorative wood and metal components, announces the launch of its new Full-Size Rigid Panels “Measuring 3/4″ thick x 4′ x 8′, these panels…

Woodshop News Editors

Designs of Distinction (DOD, a manufacturer of decorative wood and metal components, announces the launch of its new Full-Size Rigid Panels

“Measuring 3/4" thick x 4' x 8', these panels feature a solid tambour face, a 1/2" plywood core, and a cross-grain hardwood veneer backer, combining the timeless look of wood with the structural advantages of engineered construction. The result is a versatile panel ideal for cabinetmaking and furniture design,” the company explained.

“These Full-Size Rigid Panels bring together the beauty of wood tambour with the reliability of engineered plywood,” said Kathy Constantine, vice president and brand founder of Designs of Distinction. “Designers, cabinetmakers, and builders can now create doors for furniture and cabinetry with both confidence and creativity.”

Learn more at brownwoodinc.com/dod.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;