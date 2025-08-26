DOD adds Full-Size Rigid Panels

Designs of Distinction (DOD, a manufacturer of decorative wood and metal components, announces the launch of its new Full-Size Rigid Panels

“Measuring 3/4" thick x 4' x 8', these panels feature a solid tambour face, a 1/2" plywood core, and a cross-grain hardwood veneer backer, combining the timeless look of wood with the structural advantages of engineered construction. The result is a versatile panel ideal for cabinetmaking and furniture design,” the company explained.

“These Full-Size Rigid Panels bring together the beauty of wood tambour with the reliability of engineered plywood,” said Kathy Constantine, vice president and brand founder of Designs of Distinction. “Designers, cabinetmakers, and builders can now create doors for furniture and cabinetry with both confidence and creativity.”