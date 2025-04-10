DOD adds Aluminum Touch-Up Pens

Designs of Distinction (DOD) by Brown Wood Inc., a supplier of components and materials for cabinetry and furniture, now offers Mohawk Ultra Mark touch-up markers for anodized aluminum components.

“They’re available in five different finish options: Polished Brass (also great for Satin Brass touch-ups), Satin Stainless, Warm Bronze, Titanium, and Flat Black,” the company explains.

“They’re straightforward to use; just shake the marker well before use and apply careful amount of the marker’s paint to the aluminum surface. Assure the touch-up area is properly covered, remove any excess paint to avoid dripping and allow the surface to completely dry.”