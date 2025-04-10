Diversified Wood Products Management Team Acquires Majority Interest

“This strategic move reinforces the leadership team’s commitment to the company’s long-term success,” the company said in a statement. “With deep experience in the business and a shared dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, the new majority owners plan to build upon the company’s strong foundation while exploring new opportunities for expansion and improvement.”

“We are thrilled to take this next step in the company’s evolution,” added Totten, CFO of Diversified Wood Products. “Our team has been deeply invested in this business for years, and this acquisition allows us to further align our vision with the future of the company. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers, employees, and stakeholders with the same passion and excellence that have defined our company.”