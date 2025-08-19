Distributor Convention Gives Back

Two trade groups are continuing their tradition of giving back to the industries they serve through their Give-Back Programs at the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, scheduled for Nov. 4-6 in Chicago.

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) will donate a portion of the registration to fee to three nonprofit organizations that are helping shape the future of distribution in North America.

The nonprofits include the Floor Covering Industry Foundation, National Woods Board, and Next Generation in Trucking Association.

“By registering for the 2025 Annual Convention, attendees not only gain access to premier networking and educational opportunities, they also make a meaningful impact on the future of their industry. Join us in supporting these vital causes and shaping a stronger, more resilient workforce,” the trade groups said in a statement.