Denios Presents WFP Li-ion Charging Buildings

Denios, a manufacturer of safety equipment for hazardous material storage, handling, and environmental protection, introduces a fire-rated Lithium-Ion battery charging and storage building.

“New WFP Li-Ion charging buildings from Denios U.S. provide safe and legally compliant charging and storage of lithium-ion batteries,” the company explained in a statement.

“These walk-in buildings are fire-rated for two hours at 2192°F (1000°C), minimizing the risk of fire spreading within the workplace. The WFP Building can be configured to accommodate small, medium, or large li-ion batteries. Depending on number and size of chargers, the loading space can be equipped with suitable built-in shelves and socket strips.

“Designed in Germany and proven in hundreds of installations worldwide, they are now manufactured in the United States for North American installations. They can be placed inside or outside, making them ideal for OEM manufacturers of li-ion powered equipment, facilities using lithium-ion batteries in larger quantities, or anywhere lithium-ion battery charging and storage safety is a concern.”