Danish Hardware Manufacturer Opens U.S. Hub

Furnipart, the 48-year-old Danish manufacturer of decorative cabinet hardware, has officially established operations in the U.S. in partnership with the entrepreneur Nauro Rezende Jr.

“Following the company's U.S. debut at KBIS 2025, the partners have set up a dedicated North American hub — thirty minutes north of Atlanta — focused on fast service, local inventory, and personalized support for industrial clients, builders, decorative hardware showrooms, and the architecture and design community,” the company said in a statement.

“A household name across Europe, Furnipart's modern and sophisticated knobs and handles have earned international acclaim, most recently the 2024 German Design Award for its Leaf collection. The brand's products can be found gracing cabinet doors in some of Europe's most distinguished kitchen brands and interior design projects.”