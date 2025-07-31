SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
CMA Re-Elects Three Board Members

Woodshop News Editors

Hans Parker of Board Foot Co. (Kalamazoo, Mich.), Randy Niewind of Randy’s Cabinets & Woodworks (Grand Rapids, Minn.), and Jason Norvell of Norvell Inc. (Slidell, La.) were re-elected by the Cabinet Makers Association’s (CMA) general membership to serve a three-year term on the board of directors, effective July 1, 2025.

Niewind was also appointed President. Other officers for the 2025-2026 term are Vice President Amy Thrasher of Price, D & H Cabinets (Lindale, Texas); Treasurer Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks (Fenton, Mich.), and Secretary Norvell.

“The CMA appreciates the continued commitment of these leaders and looks forward to another productive year under their guidance,” the CMA said in a statement. “Their collective experience, insight, and passion for the craft industry are invaluable assets to the organization and its members.”

Learn more at cabinetmakers.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

