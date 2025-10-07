CMA Announces 2025 Award Recipients

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) kicked off its 2025 National Convention in Grand Rapids, Mich., by announcing the winners of its 15th annual Wood Diamonds Award contest.

The top Best Of, Best Overall award went to Gillpatrick Woodworks of Overland Park, Kan., for a residential kitchen in the Frameless Over $50,000 category.

"Built from blueprint-matched rift-sawn white oak, the design features modern clean lines, maximized storage, and a streamlined aesthetic,” the CMA said in a statement. “Highlights include slab doors for subtle texture, a fluted radiused corner cabinet that doubles as a functional element, brass accents with fluted crown moldings, and a custom radiused island that anchors the space as a sculptural centerpiece.”