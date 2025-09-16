Bobby Miller Appointed to NWB’s Board of Directors

The National Woods Board (NWB) announces the appointment of Bobby Miller to its Board of Directors.

Miller is a woodshop teacher at Coon Rapids High School of Coon Rapids, Minn. He’s also an EDUcation member of the Woodwork Career Alliance.

“I am honored to join the National Woods Board and contribute to an organization that shares my passion for the craft,” Miller said in a statement. “I look forward to joining in to the NWB’s work in promoting and preserving the art of woodworking.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bobby Miller to our Board of Directors,” added John LeTorneau, chairman of the NWB. “His extensive experience in the classroom aligns perfectly with our mission to support and advance the woodworking community.”