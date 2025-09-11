Biesse Canada to host Woodworking Technology Days 2025

Biesse Canada, a provider of advanced machinery and systems for woodworking and multi-material processing, is set to host Woodworking Technology Days 2025 at its new Material Hub in Vaughan, Ontario.

This event marks a major milestone in Biesse’s strategy to drive innovation and growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector.

"The Vaughan Material Hub is a cornerstone of our Canadian strategy," Greg Guleserian, CEO of Biesse Canada, said in a statement. "It reflects our ongoing investment in technology, infrastructure, and people to support manufacturers across the country. Biesse is here for the long term, providing solutions that enable growth, efficiency, and innovation."

Biesse will showcase its latest innovations, including CNC nesting and 5-axis machining, automated edge banding, MDF & veneer door sanding, bSuite Software, and the behind-the-scenes Cabinet Production Showcase, a live demonstration of the complete cabinet-making process, including programming, cutting, dowel insertion, and edge application.