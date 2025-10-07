AWFS Connects Teachers and the Wood Industry

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS), in collaboration with the Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD), Taber Co., and Carbide 3D, hosted a two-day teacher externship designed to connect educators with the modern wood products industry.

“The program, held in honor of Manufacturing Day 2025, gave teachers firsthand insight into advanced manufacturing, career pathways, and real-world applications of STEM education in woodworking,” the AWFS said in a statement.

“On the first day, Taber Co., a leading architectural millwork, upholstery, and metal fabrication company based in Irvine, California, welcomed ten AUHSD teachers and staff representing subjects including wood technology, engineering, physics, construction, and mathematics. Participants toured the facility, learning about Taber’s custom millwork processes, advanced machinery, software applications, and company growth from a small shop to a 300-plus employee enterprise.

“The following day, teachers reconvened with AWFS Education Director Tovi Spero and Society of Wood Manufacturing President Saúl Martín, also representing the Architectural Woodwork Institute, for a full-day workshop translating industry experiences into curriculum. Teachers collaborated on lesson plans and projects, ranging from physics and engineering challenges to wood product design, that integrate modern manufacturing tools, software, and career awareness.