ABB Adds to Baldor-Reliance SP4 Motor Line

Woodshop News Editors

ABB has expanded its Baldor-Reliance SP4 motor line with shaft-grounded models for enhanced bearing protection.

“The release of the newest Baldor-Reliance SP4 motor variant featuring integrated shaft grounding technology marks the fourth phase of the ABB SP4 platform,” the company said in a statement.

“Designed specifically for variable speed drive (VSD) applications, SP4 shaft ground motors offer superior protection against electrical discharge damage, extending motor life and reducing costly downtime.

“This product line extension reinforces ABB’s commitment to innovation, efficiency and reliability in industrial motor solutions. Built on the proven SP4 platform, the new models combine NEMA Super Premium (IE4) efficiency with advanced bearing protection in a rolled steel frame — an industry first.”

Learn more at global.abb.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

