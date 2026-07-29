Work more efficiently, expand into new markets, and improve profitability

Is your business on track to meet your 2026 growth goals—and ready for what's next? The IWF 2026 Education Conference delivers practical, proven strategies you can apply immediately to improve efficiency, increase profitability, explore new materials, and build tomorrow's workforce.

With expert-led sessions and educational tours, you'll gain actionable insights to help shape the future of your business. Build your personalized conference schedule as you register, or log back into your registration at any time to add sessions and plan your experience.

See the full schedule here.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders