SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Work more efficiently, expand into new markets, and improve profitability

The IWF 2026 Education Conference offers strategies to improve efficiency, increase profitability, and build tomorrow’s workforce. Build a personalized conference schedule with expert-led sessions and educational tours.

Woodshop News Editors

Is your business on track to meet your 2026 growth goals—and ready for what's next? The IWF 2026 Education Conference delivers practical, proven strategies you can apply immediately to improve efficiency, increase profitability, explore new materials, and build tomorrow's workforce.

With expert-led sessions and educational tours, you'll gain actionable insights to help shape the future of your business. Build your personalized conference schedule as you register, or log back into your registration at any time to add sessions and plan your experience.

See the full schedule here.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders

Make meaningful face-to-face connections with peers, customers, and decision-makers through networking events and conversations that can lead to long-term business and career growth.

IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Explore advanced strapping solutions at IWF 2026
IWFExplore advanced strapping solutions at IWF 2026Woodshop News Editors
Retrofit a Striebig with the Automatic Crosscut Stop
IWFRetrofit a Striebig with the Automatic Crosscut StopWoodshop News Editors
Häfele adds to Elemental line
IWFHäfele adds to Elemental lineWoodshop News Editors
Grass America to Present Innovative Movement Solutions
IWFGrass America to Present Innovative Movement SolutionsWoodshop News Editors
Stiles to Showcase Sanding, Finishing & Laminating Solutions
IWFStiles to Showcase Sanding, Finishing & Laminating SolutionsWoodshop News Editors
From lockup to lumberyard
Columns/BlogsFrom lockup to lumberyardA.J. Hamler

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest