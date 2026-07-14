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Woodpeckers Updates its In-Dexable ThinRip Guide

Woodpeckers has introduced its new In-Dexable ThinRip Guide, which uses an incremental rack to provide repeatable 1/32″ adjustments. “Just get your setting close, and the interlocking rack teeth will finish…

Woodshop News Editors

Woodpeckers has introduced its new In-Dexable ThinRip Guide, which uses an incremental rack to provide repeatable 1/32" adjustments.

“Just get your setting close, and the interlocking rack teeth will finish the job,” the company explained.

"There's also a newly designed miter bar that works with any 3/8 " x 3/4" nominal miter gauge slot.”

The In-Dexable ThinRip Guide sells for $62.49. Learn more at woodpeck.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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