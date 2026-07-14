Woodpeckers Updates its In-Dexable ThinRip Guide
Woodpeckers has introduced its new In-Dexable ThinRip Guide, which uses an incremental rack to provide repeatable 1/32″ adjustments. “Just get your setting close, and the interlocking rack teeth will finish…
Woodpeckers has introduced its new In-Dexable ThinRip Guide, which uses an incremental rack to provide repeatable 1/32" adjustments.
“Just get your setting close, and the interlocking rack teeth will finish the job,” the company explained.
"There's also a newly designed miter bar that works with any 3/8 " x 3/4" nominal miter gauge slot.”
The In-Dexable ThinRip Guide sells for $62.49. Learn more at woodpeck.com.
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