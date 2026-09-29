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WIA Presents 2026 Wooden Globe Awards

The Wood Industry Association has honored Madison Burt, CEO of WEIMA America, Ignacio High School in Ignacio, Colo., and Kimball International with its 2026 Wooden Globe Awards. Burt was recognized…

Woodshop News Editors
Madison Burt (left) accepting the 2026 Ralph B. Baldwin Award.

The Wood Industry Association has honored Madison Burt, CEO of WEIMA America, Ignacio High School in Ignacio, Colo., and Kimball International with its 2026 Wooden Globe Awards.

Burt was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the woodworking industry and received the Ralph B. Baldwin Award.

Ignacio High School, winner of the Educator of the Year Award, was honored for its commitment to hands-on education and preparing students for careers in the woodworking industry.

Kimball International, winner of the Commitment to Excellence Through Technology Award, was recognized for its commitment to innovation and the use of advanced technology in woodworking manufacturing.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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