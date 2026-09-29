WIA Partners with National Woods Board to Expand Workforce Training

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) and the National Woods Board (NWB) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating workforce development across the woodworking and cabinetmaking industries nationwide.

As part of the agreement, WIA will provide significant financial support for the NWB Education Program, a national initiative designed to equip high school and post-secondary students with the practical, hands-on skills needed to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.

By incorporating Woodwork Career Alliance (WCA) skill standards and industry-recognized credentials into education programs developed jointly by educators and industry leaders, the NWB Education Program helps bridge the gap between classroom instruction and high-demand manufacturing careers. WIA's support will enable the program to expand its reach and strengthen the pipeline of job-ready talent for woodworking and cabinetmaking manufacturers across the country.

"This partnership with WIA marks a pivotal moment for the National Woods Board and our industry's ongoing workforce challenge," said John LeTourneau, chairman of NWB. "By combining the proven success of the NWB Education Program with the reach and resources of WIA, we can create career opportunities for young people nationwide, not just in the regions where we've traditionally operated. This type of collaboration is exactly what's needed to build a skilled, sustainable workforce for the next generation of woodworkers and cabinetmakers."

Supporting education and workforce development is a key component of the association's long-term mission, according to Joe Hammock, chair of the WIA Board of Directors.