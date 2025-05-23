SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Why a Ventless Spray Booth?

For woodworkers, industrial finishers, and even aircraft manufacturers, the ventless spray booth has become the go-to solution for clean, efficient, and professional-grade finishing. With hundreds of installations across workshops, factories, and production facilities, it’s trusted by professionals who demand performance without the headaches of traditional systems. Whether you’re coating fine furniture, industrial parts, or aviation components, this booth delivers results—without disrupting your workspace or budget.

• No air make-up system required
Eliminates the need for complex HVAC systems to replace exhausted air—saving time, energy, and money.

• No heated or cooled air loss
Keeps indoor climate intact by filtering and recirculating air, reducing energy waste year-round.

• No major ductwork needed
Say goodbye to expensive, invasive ductwork—perfect for both permanent and temporary setups.

• No dust contamination
Multi-stage filtration captures overspray, fumes, and airborne particles for a cleaner finish and healthier workspace.

• Not a closed-door structure
Open-face design allows easy access and flexibility while working, without the restriction of enclosed spaces.

• Laminar downdraft air curtain technology
A smooth, downward-flowing air curtain creates a protective shield that blocks dust and contaminants from entering the spray area.

• Easy to assemble
Designed for simple, tool-assisted setup—no contractors, no construction, just plug-and-spray convenience.

• Proven across industries
Trusted in hundreds of installations for woodworking shops, industrial applications, and even aircraft manufacturing.

🔧 Take Advantage of Our Pre-AWFS Sale!

Get exclusive pricing and early access before the industry’s biggest event. Upgrade your finishing setup now—cleaner air, smoother results, and serious savings await.

Ventless Inc
(800) 666-8174
Info@ventless.com
Ventless.com

