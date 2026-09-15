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Whiteside Presents the Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove Set

Whiteside Machine introduced the Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove Set at IWF 2026 in Atlanta. The set is innovative and problem solving as it allows quick and simple vertical and horizontal…

Woodshop News Editors

Whiteside Machine introduced the Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove Set at IWF 2026 in Atlanta. The set is innovative and problem solving as it allows quick and simple vertical and horizontal tongue and groove adjustments.

“Traditional tongue and groove sets produce a single joint size. Whiteside’s Simpli-Switch System contains four interchangeable cutters and three ball bearings, allowing for 12 tongue and groove combinations in one set. The size of the tongue and groove are adjusted by simply switching one cutter and one spacer,” the company explained.

The cutters produce tongue thicknesses of 7/32”, 1/4”, 5/16”, and 3/8”, while the bearings create tongue depths of 1/4”, 3/8”, and 1/2”.

Additional product features include instant and repeatable height alignment by either seating the collet face against the hex on the shank or using the alignment mark; wrench flats at the top of each shank for quick loosening and tightening with the top nut; and a hardened plastic carrying case for protection and easy storage.

The Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove System is available through Whiteside’s authorized distribution network starting at $153.

Learn more at whitesiderouterbits.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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