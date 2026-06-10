Where mass timber and woodworking intersect
IWF’s new collection showcases the latest mass timber innovations, highlighting its transformative impact on structural design and construction.
IWF’s all-new Mass Timber and Prefabricated Construction Products collection presents the sector’s newest cross-laminated and glue-laminated products and technologies in the first-ever showcase of advanced mass timber innovations offered in a North American woodworking design and technology show.
Attendees will discover why mass timber is a transformative force in structural design/planning/construction for anyone in the woodworking, building, contracting and construction trades.
Learn more at iwfatlanta.com/about-iwf/mass-timber-and-prefab-showcase.
What Is IWF Atlanta?
Everything Your Business Needs
North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.
Learn and Level Up
Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.
Live Demonstrations
See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.
Find Solutions
Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.
Grow Your Business
Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.
Networking Made Easy
Build valuable connections through face-to-face networking opportunities that support both business growth and career development.