WEM Opens Call for ‘Design for Living’ Exhibition
The Wharton Esherick Museum is now accepting entries for its 33rd Annual Juried Woodworking Exhibition, Design for Living. Open to emerging and established makers across disciplines, the exhibition invites submissions…
The Wharton Esherick Museum is now accepting entries for its 33rd Annual Juried Woodworking Exhibition, Design for Living. Open to emerging and established makers across disciplines, the exhibition invites submissions that explore the relationships between people, objects and the spaces they inhabit.
Juried by Jermaine Jenkins, Sarah Darro and WEM's Emily Zilber, the exhibition welcomes work that incorporates wood and responds to themes of function, community, accessibility, daily life or future ways of living.
The submission deadline is January 10, 2027.
Learn more at whartonesherickmuseum.org.
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