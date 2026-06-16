WCA elects board chairman, director

Kent Gilchrist, longtime secretary of the Woodwork Career Alliance of North America board, has been elected chairman. The board also elected John Leininger to a three-year term as director.

Kent Gilchrist

Gilchrist, president of Fremont Interiors, has served on the WCA board since 2010. He previously served as president of the Architectural Woodwork Institute in 2015 and held various leadership positions on AWI's board and education committee.

John Leininger

Since 2000, Gilchrist has served as technical chair of the annual SkillsUSA National Cabinetmaking Competition. He also serves on the SkillsUSA Indiana board.