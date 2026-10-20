WCA adds All-in-One Passport Registry

The Woodwork Career Alliance (WCA) has launched an updated Passport Registry that combines key administrative and training tools into a single platform for woodworking programs, students, and manufacturers.

The updated registry functions as WCA’s central database for its Passport credentialling system storing candidate records, earned credentials, test scores, experience hours, and assessment histories. Students can use the system to track their progress toward certification and take required quizzes. Instructors and WCA Skill Evaluators can use it to manage memberships, enroll students, buy assessment credits, and record hands-on evaluations.

"This new registry is a major investment in our members and woodworking education," said Greg Larson, vice president of the WCA. "We built the platform from the ground up to replace separate tools, speed up system performance, and make the experience easier for students, instructors, and evaluators."