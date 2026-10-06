UpRiser Wins Bathroom Safety Product of the Year Award

Richelieu Hardware announced that UpRiser by Vital Fjord has been named Bathroom Safety Product of the Year in the inaugural 2026 Senior Innovation Awards. The program recognizes products, services and organizations that enhance the health, safety, independence, and quality of life of older adults.

UpRiser was selected from thousands of nominations submitted by companies and organizations serving older adults, caregivers and senior care providers. An independent panel evaluated entries on criteria including quality, practical impact, safety, reliability and overall contribution to the senior care industry.

“We’re honored that UpRiser is part of the inaugural class of Senior Innovation Award winners,” said Michael Woedd, chief commercial officer of Vital Fjord. “The award underscores the importance of designing accessibility solutions that not only address real needs, but also support independence, comfort and dignity in the home.”

The battery-operated toilet seat lifts users vertically without tilting them forward, allowing their feet to remain on the floor throughout the motion. Designed to integrate into existing bathrooms without retrofitting, UpRiser aims to help users maintain greater independence, confidence, and dignity in daily routines.