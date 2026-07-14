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Unilin’s Master Oak ‘sets a new standard’

Unilin Master Oak is a high-performance veneer that replicates the look and feel of rift white oak. It offers superior scratch resistance, easy maintenance, and is available in nine unique designs.

Woodshop News Editors

How do you bring the timeless beauty of rift white oak into modern interiors, without compromising on look, feel, or quality? Awarded at IWF, Interzum high-quality and HIP honors, Unilin Master Oak high-performance veneer is the answer: a budget friendly alternative to traditional veneer for interior surfaces.

Unilin Master Oak provides the authentic look and feel of rift white oak, while also offering three times higher scratch resistance than traditional veneer, according to the manufacturer, Unilin Panels.

Other benefits include an easy-to-clean, UV–resistant,prefinished surface available in 7’ x 9’ and   4’ x 10’ full panels with no pattern repetition.

“Why settle for a veneer that creates waste? Made by Unilin Panels, part of Mohawk Group, with a legacy of wood innovation since 1960, Master Oak redefines sustainable materials. The wood in the chipboard substrate is 100% recycled. Prefer MDF? Unilin is the world’s first to recycle MDF and laminate flooring waste into new MDF substrates on an industrial scale,” the company stated.

“Master Oak is available in nine unique designs. With more color play and up to 20 times more texture depth than any other decor wood surface, Master Oak sets a new standard.”

Visit Unlin Panels at IWF booth C1322 and unilin.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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