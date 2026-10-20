Unilin Launches MDF with up to 25% Recycled Wood Fibers

Unilin, a manufacturer of interior and construction products and part of the Mohawk Group, has introduced what it says is the world’s first MDF panel containing up to 25% recycled wood fibers.

The product is the latest development in the company’s MDF and HDF recycling initiative, which began in 2021 with the introduction of its proprietary Osiris technology. Designed to recover wood fibers from used MDF and HDF panels, the process enables the material to be reused in the production of new panels, extending the life cycle of wood fibers and reducing reliance on virgin raw materials.

After several years of testing and a €20 million investment in commercialization, Unilin has brought the technology to market in a finished MDF product.

The launch follows the commissioning of the company’s recycling facility in Bazeilles, France, which has the capacity to process 70,000 metric tons of recycled wood fibers annually. According to Unilin, the plant is expected to help avoid approximately 130,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Until now, recycling MDF and HDF has posed a significant challenge for manufacturers. Unlike particleboard, the wood fibers used in MDF and HDF have been difficult to recover at a quality suitable for reuse, leaving most discarded panels destined for landfills or incineration.

Unilin says its patented Osiris process overcomes that barrier by recovering fibers that can be incorporated into new panel production.