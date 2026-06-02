SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Tresco Adds FlexTape SMD

Tresco Lighting has introduced FlexTape SMD, a LED strip lighting product designed for commercial and residential applications. The product features high LED density for uniform lighting distribution and uses proprietary…

Woodshop News Editors

Tresco Lighting has introduced FlexTape SMD, a LED strip lighting product designed for commercial and residential applications.

The product features high LED density for uniform lighting distribution and uses proprietary LEDs that maintain color temperature accuracy within 3 SCDM (Standard Color Deviation Metric). The 24-volt system includes consistent cut points and enlarged copper pads to simplify installation.

According to the company, FlexTape SMD comes in spools sized to provide consistent illumination throughout the entire length. The system uses clear connectors to reduce shadowing at connection points. Compatible extrusions and diffusers are sold separately.

Learn more at trescolighting.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Router Table Fence from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Router Table Fence from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Jeffrey Alexander Introduces the Ogden Collection
NewsJeffrey Alexander Introduces the Ogden CollectionWoodshop News Editors
Red oak moves with niche buy
Wood MarketsRed oak moves with niche buyJennifer Hicks
Makita Introduces 8-Port and 12-Port Battery Charging Cases
NewsMakita Introduces 8-Port and 12-Port Battery Charging CasesWoodshop News Editors
New Pop-Up Power Outlets from Task Lighting & Power
NewsNew Pop-Up Power Outlets from Task Lighting & PowerWoodshop News Editors
Grizzly’s Tent Sale Returns on June 6
NewsGrizzly’s Tent Sale Returns on June 6Woodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest