Tresco Adds FlexTape SMD

The product features high LED density for uniform lighting distribution and uses proprietary LEDs that maintain color temperature accuracy within 3 SCDM (Standard Color Deviation Metric). The 24-volt system includes consistent cut points and enlarged copper pads to simplify installation.

According to the company, FlexTape SMD comes in spools sized to provide consistent illumination throughout the entire length. The system uses clear connectors to reduce shadowing at connection points. Compatible extrusions and diffusers are sold separately.