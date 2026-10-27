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Total Finishing Unveils Powder and Liquid Coating Solutions at FABTECH

Total Finishing introduced two new finishing solutions at FABTECH 2026: the Zeus powder coating applicator and the A.S.P. (Aqua Solvent Pod) electrostatic spray gun. Built in Italy, the Zeus powder…

Woodshop News Editors

Total Finishing introduced two new finishing solutions at FABTECH 2026: the Zeus powder coating applicator and the A.S.P. (Aqua Solvent Pod) electrostatic spray gun.

Built in Italy, the Zeus powder coating applicator combines high transfer efficiency, intuitive touchscreen controls and competitive pricing. Available in box-feed, hopper and gravity cup configurations, Zeus is designed to support applications ranging from laboratory testing and small production runs to full-scale production. An integrated touchscreen parts catalog allows operators to quickly locate replacement parts and order them using a QR code.

The A.S.P. electrostatic spray gun provides an affordable entry into electrostatic liquid spraying. Designed for all water-based coatings and conductive solvent-based coatings, the manual spray gun combines an isolated coating pod with a pressurized gravity-feed design to promote efficient material application, reduce overspray and simplify cleanup and color changes.

Together, Zeus and A.S.P. expand Total Finishing's powder and liquid coating equipment offerings with a focus on ease of use, application efficiency and value.

For more information, visit totalfinishingsupplies.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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